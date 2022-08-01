India thrashed New Zealand 16-13 in the semifinals of the Women's Fours event in Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham on Monday to confirm their first ever medal in the Lawn Bowls. Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) sealed the final spot with a comeback win in the semis. They will be up against South Africa in the final which will take place on Tuesday at 4:15 PM IST.

