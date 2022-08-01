NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022: India create history, confirm 1st ever medal in Lawn Bowls at CWG

India will be up against South Africa in the final which will take place on Tuesday at 4:15 PM IST. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Commonwealth Games 2022: India create history, confirm 1st ever medal in Lawn Bowls at CWG

India thrashed New Zealand 16-13 in the semifinals of the Women's Fours event in Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham on Monday to confirm their first ever medal in the Lawn Bowls. Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) sealed the final spot with a comeback win in the semis. They will be up against South Africa in the final which will take place on Tuesday at 4:15 PM IST. 

More to follow...

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022