close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wimbledon

Cori 'Coco' Gauff ,15, loses against Halep to crash out of Wimbledon

Coco Gauff`s dream Wimbledon run came to an abrupt end on Monday when the consistency of seventh seed and former world number one Simona Halep proved a step too far for the 15-year-old American, who went down 6-3 6-3.

Cori &#039;Coco&#039; Gauff ,15, loses against Halep to crash out of Wimbledon
Image Courtesy: Reuters

LONDON: Coco Gauff`s dream Wimbledon run came to an abrupt end on Monday when the consistency of seventh seed and former world number one Simona Halep proved a step too far for the 15-year-old American, who went down 6-3 6-3.

After stunning Venus Williams then saving two match points en route to beating Polona Hercog last week, Gauff was suddenly the hottest ticket in town but she was always going to find it tough against Halep, last year`s French Open champion and the first top-10 opponent she had ever faced.

Bidding to become the youngest Wimbledon quarter-finalist since fellow-15-year-old Jennifer Capriati in 1991, Gauff was by no means overawed, keeping the crowd entertained with some crashing backhands and athletic recoveries, but there were also far too many simple errors that the American was never going to get away with at this stage of the tournament.

Halep, who had given an indication of her form when dismissing the dangerous Victoria Azarenka in the last round, had to work hard before eventually taking a relatively even first set.

Gauff then started spraying he groundstrokes long and was virtually blown away as Halep found her own range. Gauff did save two match points when serving at 5-2 down but this time it was only a temporary reprieve as Halep finished things off in the next game.

Tags:
WimbledonCoco GauffSimona Halep
Next
Story

Serena Williams crushes Suarez Navarro to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Must Watch

PT6M10S

Deshhit: Omar slams J&K Governor Malik over traffic curbs for Amarnath Yatra