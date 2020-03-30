हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manu Bhaker

Coronavirus: Shooter Manu Bhaker donates Rs 1 lakh to Haryana Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Earlier, the BCCI had declared that they would contribute Rs 51 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@India_AllSports

Young Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has donated a sum of Rs 1 lakh to Haryana Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a part of her contribution towards the country's fight against the deadly coronavirus that has spread all across the world. 

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the 18-year-old pledged to support India in its efforts to combat the threat of COVID-19 while also asking her countrymen to come forward and support the country in this tough situation.

Bhaker also stressed that saving the lives of the people is what matter the most at the moment and, therefore, everyone should play their part in saving them.
 
"This is the time when only the lives of the people of the country matter and all of us will have to do what we can to save them. I contribute 1 lakh rupees to the Haryana Corona CARES Fund by myself and hope that you all too Support the country in this hour of disaster by contributing something from the other side," she tweeted.

On Sunday, former Indian cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir had donated Rs 1 crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to fight COVID-19 besides donating his one month's salary to the Central Relief Fund.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket Council in India (BCCI) had declared that they would contribute Rs 51 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also came forward and decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu had donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while Indian sprinter Hima Das had also pledged to contribute her one month's salary to Assam's coronavirus relief fund.

 

