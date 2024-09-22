'Cristiano Ronaldo Is Superior To Lionel Messi': Al-Nassr Manager Stefano Pioli

Former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli gave his take on the Greatest of All Time "Goat" debate between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's sensation Lionel Messi. Since the duo forged a rivalry for the ages in the past decade, fans and various football players have shared split views about who is better between Messi and Ronaldo. Piolo, who recently became Al-Nassr manager where Ronaldo plays, picked the Portuguese star ahead of Messi. He backed his decision by claiming that Ronaldo has scored more goals than Messi.

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo is superior to Lionel Messi, he has scored more goals than games," Pioli said, as quoted by Geo News.

Recently, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo, made history and became the first men's football player to score 900 career goals. He achieved the record-breaking feat during Portugal's UEFA Nations League match against Croatia.

The Portuguese superstar etched his name on the record when he scored against Croatia in the 34th minute of the match.

Nuno Mendes put up a perfect cross, which Ronaldo connected from close range to fire the ball past Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic. The 39-year-old's goal also helped Portugal to double their lead and win the match.

Overall, Ronaldo has netted 901 goals in 1,238 appearances for club and country. The 39-year-old forward has been breaking records on and off the field.

The Portuguese goal-scoring machine achieved a remarkable feat after reaching the milestone of 1 billion social media followers across all platforms. Ronaldo has 638 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, and 113 million on X. The Al-Nassr captain recently launched his YouTube channel and broke the record for hitting the fastest 10 million subscribers.

Ronaldo broke the record by ousting Hamster Kombat. Hamster took seven days to hit the 10 million mark, while Ronaldo achieved it within a day. Meanwhile, his arch-rival Messi has scored 840 goals in 1,071 appearances for club and country.

Messi was sitting on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury in the Copa America final in July. He made a triumphant return to the field after a long injury layoff last week. He scored a brace in Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union in the MLS.