Indian athletes added to their country's medal count on the tenth day of their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign as Eldhose Paul won gold and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid bagged a silver in the final of the men's triple jump on Sunday. Paul finished at the first position with the best jump of 17.03 m, which came in his third attempt. He performed the first 17 m jump of the final. He took home the gold medal. Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid also finished at the second position, with the best jump of 17.02 m which came in his fifth attempt. The bronze medal went into the hands of Bermuda's Jah-Nhai Perinchief. The athlete had the best jump of 16.92 m, which came in his first attempt. The other Indian who was also a part of this event was Praveen Chitravel, who finished at the fourth position at the event with the best jump of 16.89 m, which came in his third attempt. He fell short by a short margin otherwise India could have had taken all the medals in the final.

Perinchief had the lead in his first attempt. The gold medalist Paul was not even in contention back then as he had made a first attempt of 14.62 m. Paul took the lead after his third attempt with his monstrous 17.03 m, which was never topped till the end.

Notably yesterday, Indian athlete Avinash Sable clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing second in the final of the men's 3000 m steeplechase event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

He was not initially in the medal contention as he was at the fourth position when he crossed 1,000 and 2,000 m respectively. But in the final 1,000 m, he upped his speed to get to the second position and won a silver for the country. He clocked the timings of 8:11.20, his personal best.

Also, athlete Priyanka Goswami clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing at second position in the final of the women's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

She clocked the timings of 43:38.00, her personal best. She was always in contention of a medal as she was in the first position initially. As she progressed, she lost her lead but by the finish, she was still good enough to come at second position. CWG 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8.