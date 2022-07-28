Team India will begin their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign from July 29 itself. There are plenty of medallists waiting to begin their campaign and bring laurels to the country. India have done pretty well at the competition, winning 66 medals in total. It includes 26 gold medal, 20 silver and 20 bronze each. India will miss their golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who just clinched his maiden medal, a silver, at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. Neeraj has a thigh issue and has been advised rest for a mimimum of one week, due to which he decided to skip CWG, where he got a gold in men's javelin in Gold Coast in 2018.

India’s Day 1 Schedule at Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 and IST Time and telecast details.

Lawn Bowl – 05:30 pm IST

Sunil Bahadur

Chandan Kumar Singh

Navneet Singh

Dinesh Kumar

Mridul Borgohain

Pinki

Tania Choudhury

Rupa Rani Tirkey

Nayan Moni Saikia

Lovely Choubey

Table Tennis – 06:30 pm IST

Men’s and Womens’ Team Event Qualification Round 1

Indian players in action at CWG 2022

Women’s Table Tennis Team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale.

Men’s Table Tennis Team: Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty.

Swimming – 07:30 pm IST

Indian players in action at CWG 2022

Sajan Prakash

Srihari Nataraj

Kushagra Rawat

Cricket, Women’s T20I – 08:00 pm IST

Australia vs India Group Match

Triathalon

Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final – 08:00 pm IST

Indian players in action at CWG 2022

Sanjana Joshi

Pragnya Mohan

Boxing – 9:00 pm – 3 AM IST

Indian players in action at CWG 2022

Shiva Thapa- Men’s Lightwelter Round of 32

Sumit Kundu- Men’s 75 Kg Round of 32

Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67 KG (R 32)

Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 75 KG (R 32)

Squash – 09:00 pm IST

Men’s Singles- Ramit Tandon, Sourav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh.

Women’s Singles- Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla

Badminton – 11:00 pm IST

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1- India vs Pakistan.

Hockey — Around 6.30 PM

Women’s Group Match: India v Ghana