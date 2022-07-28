CWG 2022 India Schedule Day 1: India begin campaign at Commonwealth Games on July 29, Check India schedule for Day 1 of CWG
Hockey to cricket, check out all Indian athletes who will be in action on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham
Team India will begin their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign from July 29 itself. There are plenty of medallists waiting to begin their campaign and bring laurels to the country. India have done pretty well at the competition, winning 66 medals in total. It includes 26 gold medal, 20 silver and 20 bronze each. India will miss their golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who just clinched his maiden medal, a silver, at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. Neeraj has a thigh issue and has been advised rest for a mimimum of one week, due to which he decided to skip CWG, where he got a gold in men's javelin in Gold Coast in 2018.
India’s Day 1 Schedule at Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 and IST Time and telecast details.
Lawn Bowl – 05:30 pm IST
Sunil Bahadur
Chandan Kumar Singh
Navneet Singh
Dinesh Kumar
Mridul Borgohain
Pinki
Tania Choudhury
Rupa Rani Tirkey
Nayan Moni Saikia
Lovely Choubey
__ #TeamIndia's flag-hoisting ceremony at the Commonwealth Games Village, Birmingham, had it all _#EkIndiaTeamIndia | #B2022 | @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/QQMKPk9BOg — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 28, 2022
Table Tennis – 06:30 pm IST
Men’s and Womens’ Team Event Qualification Round 1
Indian players in action at CWG 2022
Women’s Table Tennis Team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale.
Men’s Table Tennis Team: Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty.
Swimming – 07:30 pm IST
Indian players in action at CWG 2022
Sajan Prakash
Srihari Nataraj
Kushagra Rawat
Cricket, Women’s T20I – 08:00 pm IST
Australia vs India Group Match
Triathalon
Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final – 08:00 pm IST
Indian players in action at CWG 2022
Sanjana Joshi
Pragnya Mohan
Boxing – 9:00 pm – 3 AM IST
Indian players in action at CWG 2022
Shiva Thapa- Men’s Lightwelter Round of 32
Sumit Kundu- Men’s 75 Kg Round of 32
Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67 KG (R 32)
Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 75 KG (R 32)
Squash – 09:00 pm IST
Men’s Singles- Ramit Tandon, Sourav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh.
Women’s Singles- Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla
Badminton – 11:00 pm IST
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1- India vs Pakistan.
Hockey — Around 6.30 PM
Women’s Group Match: India v Ghana
