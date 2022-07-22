Neeraj Chopra was the best version of himself in the Group A qualifiers as he made it into the final of the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships with a massive throw of 88.39m in only his first attempt. This is the first time that Tokyo Olympics gold medallist has qualified for the Championships final. He missed the event in Doha in 2019 due to injury and in 2017 London event, he could not even make it to the final, getting disqualified in only the qualifiers. This year, coming on back of superb performances in first 3 events of the season, Neeraj ensured he took the qualifiers seriously and did it with just one attempt, throwing a massive 88.39m.

Many Neeraj fans woke up early morning on Friday (July 22) to watch the star athlete in action and he did not disappoint them. The fans took to Twitter to showcase their love for the star, many being in awe of the javelin thrower, who appeared quite calm and at ease while throwing. To make it to the final like that appeared like a walk-in-the-park for the Olympic champion for India. But only Neeraj knows how difficult the training has been for him in the last 7 months.

This is Neeraj Chopra's Era and we are just living in it

Took only 1 throw to qualify for the final.

Another Indian in form of Rohit Yadav will soon be in action in the Grouo B qualifiers of the men's javelin throw at the Championships going on in Oregon. Neeraj did not throw again after he qualified for the Championships. He will be aiming a better show as the final will have stiff competition with all world class or in-form throwers taking part. The 24-year-old will also be looking to cross the elusive 90m mark. He came very close to overcoming that challenge at the Stockholm Diamond League where he threw a national record of 89.94m. Neeraj and Rohit (If he qualifies) will be in action on Sunday (July 24 )morning in Indian Standard Time.