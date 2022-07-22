NewsOther Sports
NEERAJ CHOPRA

Neeraj Chopra's one throw is enough: Netizens in awe as javelin star qualifies for World Championships final

Many Neeraj Chopra fans woke up early morning on Friday (July 22) to watch the star athlete in action and he did not disappoint them. The fans took to Twitter to showcase their love for the star, many being in awe of the javelin thrower, who appeared quite calm and at ease while throwing.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 07:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Neeraj Chopra's one throw is enough: Netizens in awe as javelin star qualifies for World Championships final

Neeraj Chopra was the best version of himself in the Group A qualifiers as he made it into the final of the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships with a massive throw of 88.39m in only his first attempt. This is the first time that Tokyo Olympics gold medallist has qualified for the Championships final. He missed the event in Doha in 2019 due to injury and in 2017 London event, he could not even make it to the final, getting disqualified in only the qualifiers. This year, coming on back of superb performances in first 3 events of the season, Neeraj ensured he took the qualifiers seriously and did it with just one attempt, throwing a massive 88.39m. 

Follow Neeraj Chopra World Championships LIVE blog here. 

Many Neeraj fans woke up early morning on Friday (July 22) to watch the star athlete in action and he did not disappoint them. The fans took to Twitter to showcase their love for the star, many being in awe of the javelin thrower, who appeared quite calm and at ease while throwing. To make it to the final like that appeared like a walk-in-the-park for the Olympic champion for India. But only Neeraj knows how difficult the training has been for him in the last 7 months. 

Take a look at best reactions on Neeraj qualifying for the final. 

Another Indian in form of Rohit Yadav will soon be in action in the Grouo B qualifiers of the men's javelin throw at the Championships going on in Oregon. Neeraj did not throw again after he qualified for the Championships. He will be aiming a better show as the final will have stiff competition with all world class or in-form throwers taking part. The 24-year-old will also be looking to cross the elusive 90m mark. He came very close to overcoming that challenge at the Stockholm Diamond League where he threw a national record of 89.94m. Neeraj and Rohit (If he qualifies) will be in action on Sunday (July 24 )morning in Indian Standard Time.

Neeraj ChopraNeeraj Chopra LiveNeeraj Chopra javelin throw finalNeeraj Chopra qualifies for World Athletics Championships finalNeeraj Chopra into men's javelin throw finalNeeraj Chopra distance

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: Whom did Nehru want to make the first President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of President Droupadi Murmu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Understand the chronology of cross voting
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India
DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?