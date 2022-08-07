NewsOther Sports
CWG 2022

CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen bags another gold for India in Boxing, beats Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in final

Nikhat Zareen completed her hat-trick of gold this year beating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the Women's 50 kg final Boxing at the CWG 2022 (Commonwealth Games) in Birmingham on Sunday (August 7). Her coach Bhaskar Bhatt was always confident about her winning the gold and her main goal remains to win the Paris Olympics gold in 2024. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen bags another gold for India in Boxing, beats Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in final

Nikhat Zareen completed her hat-trick of gold this year beating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the Women's 50 kg final Boxing at the CWG 2022 (Commonwealth Games) in Birmingham on Sunday (August 7). Her coach Bhaskar Bhatt was always confident about her winning the gold and her main goal remains to win the Paris Olympics gold in 2024. 

Earlier, Star Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghanghas won gold in Men’s Over 48kg-51kg and Women’s Over 45kg-48kg event final respectively. Amit thrashed England's Kiaran Macdonald while Nitu won against England's Demie-Jade Resztan.

It was Panghal's second Commonwealth Games medal, having won the silver medal at Gold Coast 2018. The gold will be a massive boost for him after suffering a shock opening round loss in the Olympics last year. It was also India's fifth boxing medal at CWG 2022 and the second gold medal. In the first round, the 26-year-old Amit bided his time, waiting for an opening but was proactive in landing his punches and jabs when the opportunity arose, often going for combinations. The Indian continued to attack in the second and McDonald got a cut on his face from one of Panghal's attacks and had to be stitched up by his team.

Live Tv

CWG 2022Nikhat ZareenBoxingWomen's boxingcommonwealth games birmingham 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan