Nikhat Zareen completed her hat-trick of gold this year beating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the Women's 50 kg final Boxing at the CWG 2022 (Commonwealth Games) in Birmingham on Sunday (August 7). Her coach Bhaskar Bhatt was always confident about her winning the gold and her main goal remains to win the Paris Olympics gold in 2024.

It’s building up nicely for what’s the FINAL session in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2022.



World champion Nikhat Zareen in action shortly… #CWG2022 #Birmingham22 pic.twitter.com/u0UIH08YxJ — Naveen Peter (@peterspeaking) August 7, 2022

Earlier, Star Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghanghas won gold in Men’s Over 48kg-51kg and Women’s Over 45kg-48kg event final respectively. Amit thrashed England's Kiaran Macdonald while Nitu won against England's Demie-Jade Resztan.

It was Panghal's second Commonwealth Games medal, having won the silver medal at Gold Coast 2018. The gold will be a massive boost for him after suffering a shock opening round loss in the Olympics last year. It was also India's fifth boxing medal at CWG 2022 and the second gold medal. In the first round, the 26-year-old Amit bided his time, waiting for an opening but was proactive in landing his punches and jabs when the opportunity arose, often going for combinations. The Indian continued to attack in the second and McDonald got a cut on his face from one of Panghal's attacks and had to be stitched up by his team.