Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch DEL vs BEN online and on TV channel?

Bengal Warriors and Delhi Dabang K.C will lock horns with each other in a Pro Kabaddi Season 9 match on Thursday (December 8). Bengal Warriors will be looking to finish the league stage on a positive note. So far, they have won eight games and lost ten with two draws this season. The Warriors have their talisman Maninder Singh (220 raid points) to shine alongside Shrikant Jadhav (116 raid points) and Deepak Hooda (47 raid points), who also capable of attacking.

Dabang Delhi K.C., on the other hand, will be eager for a win as they eye sealing their playoff berth. The defending champions have 10 wins, 10 losses and a tie to their name heading into their final match of the league stage. Captain Naveen Kumar will hope to be at his best as he looks to add to his 230 raid points this season, while Ashu Malik (135 raid points) will want to support his skipper. Vijay Malik (67 raid points) and Manjeet (58 raid points) are a couple of other players capable of having an impact in attack for Dabang Delhi K.C.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors will be played on Thursday, December 8.

Where will the match between Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.