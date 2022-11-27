Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch DEL vs BAN online and on TV channel?

topStoriesenglish
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Dabang Delhi K.C. currently has nine victories and eight losses. Ashu Malik, who has accrued 112 raid points, has helped Naveen Kumar, who has performed admirably with 183 raid points. Vijay Malik and Manjeet both made contributions to the attack, scoring 54 and 42 raid points, respectively. Vishal has put on a show for Dabang Delhi K.C.'s defence with 42 tackle points. With 33 tackle points, Krishan has assisted Vishal, and Ravi Kumar has added 20 tackle points as well.

Also Read: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch TN vs GUJ online and on TV channel?

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls have been among the league's top competitors with 10 victories, six defeats, and a tie. With 196 raid points, Bharat has been the Bulls' most reliable raider. Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal, two players who have distinguished themselves with 91 and 70 raid points, respectively, are also available to the Bulls. With 54 tackle points, Saurabh Nandal has been absolutely dominant on defence for the team. With 37 and 30 tackle points each, Aman and Mahender Singh have also made their presence known.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. have faced off 18 times. Bengaluru Bulls have won seven of those games, while Dabang Delhi K.C. has won nine of them. Two games ended in draws.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played on Sunday, November 27.

Where will the match between Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

