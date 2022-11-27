Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch TN vs GUJ online and on TV channel?

After losing their previous game, the Tamil Thalaivas enter this one looking to change their fortune. So far, they've had three draws, seven losses, and seven victories. With 173 raid points, Narender has been the Thalaivas' top raider. Ajinkya Pawar, who has 68 raid points, and Himanshu Singh, who has 36, have all contributed to their success. With 53 tackle points, Sagar has led the way on defence. Along with M. Abishek, who has recorded 28 tackle points, Sahil Gulia has also played a significant role, contributing 41 tackle points.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have managed five victories, ten defeats, and a tie in Season 9. With 126 raid points, Rakesh has been very productive for them in attack. With 103 and 82 raid points, respectively, Parteek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit also performed admirably. With Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh now leading the Giants' defence with 26 and 24 tackle points each, respectively, with Rinku Narwal contributing with 22 tackle points, the Giants' defence should perform better.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas have competed against one another seven times. Gujarat Giants have won four games, while Tamil Thalaivas have won two. One contest was a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giantswill be played on Sunday, November 27.

Where will the match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.