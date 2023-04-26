topStoriesenglish2599627
'Deeply Concerning': Abhinav Bindra On Wrestlers Protesting Against WFI Chairman

Vinesh along with Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakashi Malik have been sitting on an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar against WFI supremo Singh, who has allegedly harassed seven female wrestlers including a minor

Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 07:42 PM IST|Source: PTI

Hours after star wrestler Vinesh Phogat appealed to sportspersons to join their protest to oust under-fire chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra took to social media to announce his solidarity with the athletes.

Vinesh along with Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakashi Malik have been sitting on an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar against WFI supremo Singh, who has allegedly harassed seven female wrestlers including a minor.

Bindra, who has always voiced his opinion in favour of distressed sportspersons, took to twitter to term the incident "deeply concerning".

"As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration," Bindra tweeted. Bindra said that all the concerns raised by top wrestlers should be addressed by the administration.

"My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes' concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently.

"This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in," he added.

