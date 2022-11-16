Delhi Dabang vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch DEL vs UP online and on TV channel?

The U Mumba side have been in good form in the recent matches and will look to make it three wins in a row. Guman Singh has been the star raider for the team with 87 raid points and he has got the support from Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have scored 64 and 45 raid points respectively. In the defence section, the duo of Rinku and Surinder Singh have been effective for U Mumba with 35 and 31 tackle points in the competition. These two experienced defenders have also got support from Mohit who has scored 26 tackle points.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Delhi Dabang vs U P Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Delhi Dabang vs U P Yoddhas will be played on Saturday, November 12.

Where will the match between Delhi Dabang vs UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Delhi Dabang vs UP Yoddhas will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match PKL match Delhi Dabang vs UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Delhi Dabang vs Gujarat Giants will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Delhi Dabang vs UP Yoddhas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Delhi Dabang vs UP Yoddhas will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Dabang vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Delhi Dabang vs UP Yoddhas will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Delhi Dabang vs UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team

Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, and Vishal, Ashu Singh and Vijay Malik, Naveen Kumar and Surender Gill

Captain: Surender Gill, Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar.

Dabang Delhi vs U P Yoddhas Predicted Playing 7

Dabang Delhi K.C: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather, and Ravi Kumar.

UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Rohit Tomar.