हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushil Kumar

Delhi Police announce one lakh cash reward for intel on absconding Olympic champion Sushil Kumar

It has been alleged that Sushil Kumar along with his associates involved in a deadly brawl earlier this month over a dispute with a 23-year-old wrestler, who were lodging at his residence near New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. 

Delhi Police announce one lakh cash reward for intel on absconding Olympic champion Sushil Kumar
Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar (File Photo)

In a fresh development in the case related to killing of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Ratna at Chhatrasal Stadium, the Delhi Police on Monday said they will reward an amount of Rs one lakh to anyone, who can provide intel about two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. They police have also stated that a sum of Rs 50,000 will be given to individuals, who will pass information regarding Ajay, also an accused in the same matter.

Both of them are currently absconding and on Saturday a Delhi Court had also issued a non-bailable warrant against the star wrestler. The development was confirmed by news agency ANI on Monday evening. 

As per reports, the wrestler along with his associates involved in a deadly brawl earlier this month over a dispute with the deceased, who were lodging at his residence near the stadium. 

It has also been learnt that the deceased, named Sagar Rana, was the son of a Delhi Police Head Constable.

Sushil had earlier declined from having any role in the incident and stated that the ones involved in the brawl were not known to him.  

However, the Olympic medalist has since been absconding forcing the police to issue a Look-out-Circular (LoC) against him.  

The other victims involved in the clash also recorded their statements before Delhi Police and claimed that Sushil was involved in the incident. 

As per a report in Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, the Olympic medalist is hiding in an ashram in Haridwar.

Meanwhile, the police also found a recorded video of the incident from the mobile phone of accused Prince Dalal during the investigation and faces of all the attackers can be seen in the video.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushil Kumar
Next
Story

WWE celebrates Rey Mysterio's historic win at WrestleMania Backlash 2021; JBL and Mark Henry join party

Must Watch

PT40M27S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: How can pregnant women protect themselves from COVID-19?