More trouble for Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant

Days after the death of a 23-year-old wrestler in a deadly brawl outside New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium, a court in Delhi issued a non-bailable warrant against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and others involved in the case. The development was confirmed by news agency ANI.

Non-bailable warrant issued against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar & others in the case relating to killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium (file photo) pic.twitter.com/TvXfFZKMWa — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

As per reports, the wrestler along with his associates involved in a deadly brawl earlier this month over a dispute with the deceased, who were lodging at his residence near the stadium.

It has also been learnt that the deceased, named Sagar Rana, was the son of a Delhi Police Head Constable.

Sushil had earlier declined from having any role in the incident and stated that the ones involved in the brawl were not known to him.

However, the Olympic medalist has since been absconding forcing the police to issued a Look-out-Circular (LoC) against him.

The other victims involved in the clash also recorded their statements before Delhi Police and claimed that Sushil was involved in the incident.

As per a report in Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, the Olympic medalist is hiding in an ashram in Haridwar.

Dainik Jagran reporting that Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar hiding in the Haridwar ashram of a 'big yoga guru'. Police have already registered a FIR against Sushil following the murder of a 23-year old wrestler at Chhatrasal stadium. pic.twitter.com/q8Uts9TjNN — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the police also found a recorded video of the incident from the mobile phone of accused Prince Dalal during the investigation and faces of all the attackers can be seen in the video.