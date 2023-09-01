World champion Neeraj Chopra continued his good show with the javelin as he stood second in the Zurich leg of the Diamond League on Friday, August 31. Neeraj threw a distance of 85.71 meter and was behind the winenr Jakub Vadlejch by just 15 cm. Jakub ended Neeraj's winning run in Diamond League. The defending champion had previously won the events at Doha and Lausanne.

Neeraj was quite satisfied by his performance as he ensured that his spot in the final was secured. Even ahead of the Zurich event, Neeraj was almost certain to play the final of Diamond League, which will be held in Eugene on September 16 and 17.

During the match, while all the eyes were on Neeraj, one other former athlete, belonging to a completely different sport caught the attention of the fans. The camera cut to the tennis legend Roger Federer while the men's javelin event was on. Federer was sitting among the 25,000 crowd at the Letzigrund Stadium with his family, including wife, parents and his kids. It seems Federer got to see the Olympic and World champion in flesh. The India fans were hoping for a Neeraj meeting Federer sort of a video but they don't know if that happened at all.

One cannot say that Federer was watching the Neeraj event alone because other Track and Field matches were going on at the same time. But it is also true that he must have seen glimpses of the javelin event.

Federer retired last year from tennis after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. He brought curtains on his career after struggling with his injured knee for more than a year.

Coming back to Neeraj, he will eye another Diamond League trophy. He has a packed schedule as soon after the completion of Diamond League in United States, he will fly to Hangzhou in China for the Asian Games 2023.

Neeraj played in 3 back to back events and said that the fatigue led to him coming second in Zurich. He started with qualification round of the World Athletics Championships before winning it two days later. He then participated in Zurich event. Neeraj could have skipped the event but he did to keep the organisers happy and also to see how well he can do without putting a lot of effort. The 25-year-old has not been well since the Worlds but still gave his best to clinch the gold medal.