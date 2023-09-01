Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra has invited his Pakistan opponent and also a good friend, Arshad Nadeem, for lunch or dinner at his home in Haryana. India's 'Golden Boy' was speaking to the press after bagging the hustoric World Championships medal followed by second finish at Zurich Diamond League and was asked if he is going to invite Nadeem at his home. Neeraj said that not just Nadeem, any javelin thrower who comes to India will be invited at his home in Khandra, which is near Panipat in Haryana.

The 25-year-old athlete also said that he hopes India gets to host a world-class Track and Field competition soon in which all the athletes can participate. "Yes of course. Why only Arshad, all are welcome. In our culture it is normal to feed anyone who comes home. I hope we have a friendly competition in India where people from outside can come and compete," said Neeraj.



Neeraj Chopra called Arshad Nadeem for this beautiful click. Spread love not hate Between neighbours ______ pic.twitter.com/SyWeddOvne — ZaiNii_ (@ZainAli_16) August 27, 2023

While Neeraj returned with a World Championship gold medal from Budapest in Hungary, his Pakistani rival clinched silver. Neeraj and Arshad's friendship goes back to 2016 when they first played against each other at the South Asian Games in Guwahati. A photo went viral of the Asian Games 2018 medal ceremony in Jakarta, where Neeraj had won the gold and Arshad a bronze. Both wrapped in their the respective national flags, shook hands as the photo oozed mutual respect for each other.

Speaking on Arshad's silver medal finish, Neeraj praised the star of Pakistan's Track and Field. He said that Arshad has achieved a big feat for his country and that it is nice to se him competing so well. Neeraj also said that he felt bad when Arshad did not get his national flag for the group photo right after the end of the final of the World Championships. Arshad was looking for the flag but it was not there. Arshad however received it by the time the medal ceremony began and could be seen being wrapped in it.

Neeraj's next assignment will be the Diamond League final in Eugene, where he will be defending his trophy. The javelin star has played in 3 matches in the last one week, starting from August 25 and says that the next one month will also be challenging as he is going to travel a lot and compete. Neeraj will go to Eugene in USA next after which he will be immediately travelling to Hangzhou in China for the Asian Games 2018. Keeping the body injury-free and mind fresh will be two key objectives for Neeraj in the coming month.