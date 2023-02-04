Dipa Karmakar is Serving 21-Month Ban for Failing Dope Test; Gymnast Says 'I Unknowingly Injested...'

India's gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been serving a 21-month ban for failing a dope Test, a statement from International Testing Agency (ITA) revealed. Karmakar's dope sample collected out-of-competition by the ITA, an independent organisation that manages the anti-doping programme of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), was found to contain Higenamine, which is a prohibited substance under World Anti-Doping Agency Code. Karmakar too posted a note on Twitter to confirm the same and also informed that the ban ends in July. She wrote that she had unknowingly consumsed the banned substance and that she is happy her ban period has been reduced by 3 months. Karmakar will be able to play sport professionaly from July 2023.

Her ban period will end on July 10 this year as it was counted from the day (October 11, 2011) the sample was collected.

"The ITA confirms that Dipa Karmakar has been suspended for a 21-month period, effective until 10 July 2023 after testing positive for higenamine (S3. Beta-2 Agonists as per the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list)," the ITA said in a statement late on Friday.

"The positive sample was collected on behalf of the FIG in the scope of an out-of-competition control on 11 October 2021," it added. The Switzerland based non-profit organisation works under the supervision of WADA and International Olympic Committee to implement anti-doping programmes for various international federations.

The ITA further said Karmakar's dope issue was resolved under a case resolution agreement pursuant to article 10.8.2 of the FIG Anti-Doping Rules and equivalent provision in the WADA.

"The athlete's results have been disqualified from October 11, 2021 onwards." Karmakar, who shot to fame after finishing fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the vault event, has been struggling with injuries ever since she underwent a surgery to treat an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in 2017.

"Today marks the end of one of the longest battles I have fought for myself and my career. In October 2021, my sample was obtained for out-of-competition testing and sent for assessment. The result was positive for a banned substance which I unknowingly ingested and could not determine the source of. I decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of a swift resolution with the international federation.

"I am happy that the matter has been amicably resolved. My suspension has been reduced by 3 months and back dated by 2.5 months, allowing me to return to the sport in July 2023."

- With PTI inputs