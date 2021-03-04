'Drew McIntyre will do the impossible': Former WWE champion teases himself as potential opponent vs Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37

It's been an exciting few weeks in WWE as Drew McIntyre lost his championship tiltle against The Miz at the pay-per view event The Elimination Chamber and the latter then went on to lose it against Bobby Lashley in this week's Monday Night Raw.

McIntyre, who appeared in this week's Raw Talk, however, made his intentions clear, stating that he is not giving up so easily and indicating that he is likely to feature in the main event of the biggest WWE pay-per-view show the WrestleMania.

Kayla Braxton, the moderator of the talk show, which also had R Truth in attendance, asked McIntyre about his thoughts of no longer being the champion, to which, the Scottish wrestler said: "It's weird. Really weird. I've spent the year as WWE Champion. I had very clear goals in my head of making it from last WrestleMania, aside a three-week blip, all the way through to this year's WrestleMania as WWE Champion... Miz and Lashley screwed that up but there's no way I'm not going to work my way into that main event of WrestleMania. I don't care what I have to do. I've proved time and time again; Drew McIntyre will do the impossible."

McIntyre lost his title after a post-match beatdown from Miz and The All Mighty, following which the former cashed in his "Money In The Bank" contract.

Meanwhile, McIntyre also hailed Lashley for his achievment and said: "I mean, if I was in a place of betting on the match, I certainly would have bet everything on Lashley. He's worked hard for it. The man is an absolute animal in every possible way, in the gym, in the ring. I've faced him in the past. He's earned this moment. And the idea of Drew McIntyre vs. Lashley is pretty big for me. It feels like a significant match for Raw. And, if it happens at the biggest stage of all [Wrestlemania 37], that'd be just fine with me."

The former WWE champion also spoke about his match against Sheamus, which McIntyre Drew wrapped up with a Claymore Kick, the 35-year-old wrestler said: "I'm going to give a piece of advice to Lashley, though, as somebody who has been champion for a very long time. There's a lot of pressures that come with being a champion. Miz found them pretty quick. I'm sure he was awake every single night after he screwed me out of the title. Cold sweats, waking up, phone ringing, jumping. Tonight, he tried to figure out a way to get out of the match. Lashley is not going to be worried about the physical aspect like Miz was but you surround yourself with a bunch of associates, a bunch of "friends" that get a little bit jealous. Suddenly, the friends want what you got and that brings me to my former best friend Sheamus. So, just watch your buddies, Lashley. Bit of free advice," McIntyre concluded.