Easy for the country to expect Olympic gold, difficult to implement: Mary Kom

New Delhi: Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom said it is easy for people to expect a gold medal from her in the upcoming Olympics, but difficult for her to implement the same. However, the boxer will try her best to fulfil the nation`s expectation.

"The country is expecting gold from the upcoming Olympic. Individually, I feel proud to be here that people are expecting me to win gold in the Olympics. Yes, it is easy for them to say and the country can easily say that, but it is difficult for me to implement... we have to learn many things and have to do a lot of work. I will try my best to fulfill what the country is expecting from me," she told ANI on Thursday.

The London Olympic bronze medallist went on to say that she wants to move ahead step by step and not rush into things, as qualifying for the Olympics is as important as the competition itself.

"Qualification is one of the very important topics and once I qualify, slowly I will do better and better. And of course, I will see what the nation is expecting from me. I will try my best from my side," she said.

Kom recently won a gold medal in the 23rd President`s Cup in the 51Kg category. When asked about juggling her weight category, the boxer said changing category is not an issue for her.

"Changing weight is not a big issue and not difficult for me. The weight category 48 Kg and 51 Kg is not that much different. Now I have a lot of experience in 51 and I am preparing in a good and different way," she said.