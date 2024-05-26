EFI Contemplates Legal Options After Court Appoints Administrator, Fears Going Bankrupt

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is contemplating legal options after the Delhi High Court appointed an ad-hoc panel to manage its affairs, saying the verdict will put a huge financial burden on a 'poor sports body' that can either manage the fee of committee or work for the growth of the game.

The Court order came on the plea from Rajasthan Equestrian Association (REA) that had challenged the attempt of the EFI Executive Committee members to get extension, contending that it was against the Sports Code.

In a separate petition, REA had alleged that EFI has violated the Sports Code by giving clubs and institutions the voting rights when only state associations should be part of the electoral college.

The EFI contends that it had got certain exemptions from the Sports Ministry, thus it was not in violation of the Sports Code.

"We have an annual revenue of Rs 2 crore and at least one crore will have to diverted to pay the fee of this ad-hoc committee, if it works for a year. As per the order, EFI has to pay Rs 5 lakh per month to the AAC chairperson and one lakh each to two members."

"EFI is a poor federation and it can't afford that much money to pay to a panel. In fact, the EFI elected members have not claimed even a single penny from EFI for their work. The elected members have always worked on a pro bono basis," said an EFI source.

As per the court order, the AAC shall file its report within six weeks and thereafter as directed by the court and the interim arrangement shall continue until further order.

"If at all we EFI has to pay, then it has to stop conducting coaching camps and reduce the number of tournaments it conduct because the funds have to be diverted. It will certainly impact the growth of the sport."

"The EFI legal team is discussing the legal options it has now because this order has not taken all aspects into consideration," he added.

Asked why the EFI EC members were insistent on continuing despite the completion of their term, the source said, "This is for stability." "All EFI want is stability. Elections are to be held, let there be an elected body. EFI is not against that, instead it is pushing for timely elections. Why the polls are not being held when even the Sports Ministry also wants it. EFI had got exemptions, which the Sports Code allows." "The exemption petition could have been adjudicated concurrently in a relevant court and polls should be allowed, subject to final outcome of the petition. This would have helped in achieving stability." The EFI website has also stopped functioning and when asked about that, the source said, "There is some technical glitch. It is being rectified. It should be back in a day or two."