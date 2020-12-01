हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raul Jimenez

EPL: Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez undergoes successful surgery on fractured skull

Early during their Premier League clash at Arsenal, Jimenez had a terrible head collision with Gunners' defender David Luiz. Jimenez had to be stretchered off the pitch with scans revealing a skull fracture.

EPL: Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez undergoes successful surgery on fractured skull
Image credits: Twitter/@Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez had an operation on his fractured skull following a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during Sunday`s game, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The Mexican forward needed oxygen on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.

"Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital," Wolves said in a statement. "He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery."

"The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help."

Arsenal were, however, questioned for allowing Luiz to play on with his head bandaged before he was taken off at halftime because he was uncomfortable heading the ball.

Manager Mikel Arteta said they had followed concussion protocols to make sure the Brazilian could continue and that he had "responded really well" to all the on-field tests.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes the protocols needed to be made clearer to teams. "With concussion in the head you have to be careful," Guardiola said. "I don`t know the protocols. Some of them say you have to be immediately out, some of them say no. It should be clear because in the head it`s always so dangerous."

Luiz`s return to the pitch after the collision also renewed calls for concussion substitutes to be introduced in football.

"Only last week we strongly criticised the International Football Association Board (IFAB) for its continued procrastination in introducing concussion substitutes into the sport," Luke Griggs, deputy chief executive at brain injury association Headway, said.

"Too often in football, we see players returning to the pitch having undergone a concussion assessment - only to be withdrawn a few minutes later when it is clear that they are not fit to continue."

Tags:
Raul JimenezWolverhampton WanderersEnglish Premier LeagueEPLArsenalDavid Luiz
Next
Story

Formula 1, WATCH: Bahrain GP halted as Romain Grosjean's car goes up in flames after crash
  • 94,62,809Confirmed
  • 1,37,621Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35S

In name of Agricultural law this is the conspiracy of grabbing farmers land - Akhilesh Yadav