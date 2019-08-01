close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harmanpreet Singh

Excited to lead India in Olympic Test event: Harmanpreet Singh

On being named the captain of the team for the Olympic Test Event in Japan where India will take on nemesis Malaysia, New Zealand and hosts Japan starting August 17, Harmanpreet, 23, feels he is ready for the new challenge.

Excited to lead India in Olympic Test event: Harmanpreet Singh
Image Credits: Twitter/@13harmanpreet

Bengaluru: Having debuted for the Indian team in May 2015 against Japan during a Test Series in Bhubaneswar, Harmanpreet Singh has come a long way in the Indian men`s hockey team, and has gained a repute of being a reliable drag-flicker, defender in the current squad.

On being named the captain of the team for the Olympic Test Event in Japan where India will take on nemesis Malaysia, New Zealand and hosts Japan starting August 17, Harmanpreet, 23, feels he is ready for the new challenge. 

"When I was told that I would be leading the team, it was a pleasant surprise. It is an honour and a big responsibility. I am excited and looking forward to the challenge," said the ace Indian drag-flicker who was part of the India colts that won the FIH Junior Men`s World Cup in 2016.

Harmanpreet said the team will be leaving for Japan with an intent to win the tournament.

"Malaysia, Japan, and New Zealand are good teams to play against and see where we stand as a unit ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers. Malaysia recently beat Germany in a match and Japan too are doing well while New Zealand is coming into the event with good exposure from the FIH Pro League."

"In the absence of senior players who are rested, it is important we step-up our game. We are well-prepared, having attended a special goalkeepers camp and defenders camp. We will be playing every match with the intent to win," he stated.

Tags:
Harmanpreet SinghIndiahockeyOlympic test eventMalaysiaJapanNew Zealand
Next
Story

Indian tennis players jittery over Pakistan tour, Mahesh Bhupathi asks for details of security arrangements

Must Watch

PT3M56S

5W1H: Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 passed; know all fines on traffic violations