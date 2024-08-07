Advertisement
VINESH PHOGAT DISQUALIFICATION

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Paris Olympics 2024, Big Blow For India

Reports indicate that Phogat faced a challenging night before the weigh-in.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a devastating turn of events, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg category at the Paris Olympics. Despite a valiant effort, Phogat, who was a strong contender for the gold, was found to be 100 grams over the permissible weight limit on the morning of her crucial bout. This disqualification not only eliminates her chance of winning the gold but also means that the 50kg category will now feature only a gold and bronze medal winner.

The Disqualification Drama

Vinesh Phogat’s journey to the final was nothing short of extraordinary. The wrestler, who had previously competed in the 53kg category, successfully transitioned to the 50kg weight class, showcasing her exceptional skill and determination. Her path to the final saw her overcoming formidable opponents, including a stunning victory over the world number 1, Yui Susaki of Japan, and impressive wins against competitors from Ukraine and Cuba.

However, the excitement turned to despair on the morning of her final match. Phogat, despite her rigorous efforts to meet the weight requirement, was found to be slightly overweight. The rules of the competition are strict, requiring wrestlers to be within their weight category on both days of the competition. Phogat had made the weight for her bouts on Tuesday but struggled to meet the limit on the following day.

A Night of Struggle

Reports indicate that Phogat faced a challenging night before the weigh-in. Over the course of the night, she engaged in an intense regimen of jogging, skipping, and cycling to shed the excess weight. Unfortunately, her efforts fell short by a mere 100 grams. The Indian delegation made multiple appeals for additional time to help Phogat reach the required weight, but these were ultimately rejected.

The Impact and Response

This disqualification comes as a significant blow not only to Phogat but also to the Indian wrestling contingent. Phogat’s performance had garnered immense support and hope, especially as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. Her journey was celebrated as a testament to her resilience and skill, making this setback all the more poignant.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has requested that the privacy of Phogat be respected during this difficult time. They emphasized focusing on the ongoing competitions and ensuring that the spotlight remains on the remaining athletes.

Looking Ahead

As Vinesh Phogat prepares to return without a medal, her fans and supporters will remember her for the incredible achievements leading up to this point. Despite the heartbreak of the disqualification, Phogat’s journey remains a source of inspiration. Her ability to compete at the highest level, even under the pressure of stringent weight limits, is a testament to her dedication and hard work.

The final will now see Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States being awarded the gold medal. Phogat’s exclusion from the podium is a harsh reminder of the fine margins in Olympic sports, where every gram counts and every moment matters.

In the wake of this unfortunate development, the focus will shift to how Phogat and the Indian wrestling team regroup and prepare for future challenges. While this Olympic dream may have ended in disappointment, Vinesh Phogat’s remarkable journey and achievements in the wrestling world will continue to resonate with fans and inspire future athletes.

