India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra remained perplexed at the bizarre turn of events at the men's javelin final of Asian Games 2023 going on at Hangzhou in Republic of China. When the men's javelin final started, Neeraj was the second thrower and it appeared to be a great throw. It seemed as if Neeraj had thrown close to 87m. After his throw, the Kuwait athlete came and threw the javelin. But none of their distances showed as the officials look confused.

Neeraj checked on the officials to understand what was going on. The Men's javelin final came to a halt as the officials looked for answers. The commentators themselves did not know what was going on at the event.

The 25-year-old Olympic champion from India continued to have a worried expression on his face but did not lose his calm. After about ten minutes of absolute chaos where no one knew what was happening, the chinese officials called up Neeraj and told him that there was a technical fault and that he has to go and throw again. Neeraj then ran up to his coach Klaus Bartonietz to consult him and then came back to take his spot to do the first attempt again. He recorded 82.38m and was disappointed with himself. Only his compatriot Kishore Jenna threw more than 80m. Neeraj breached the 84m mark before he made a foul.

Kishore then breached the 86m mark in his third attempt to get the leadership position. Not to forget, Kishore's second attempt was also red-flagged by the line official. The reply showed that Kishore was way behind the white line. The chinese official was forced to change the decision and clear it as a clean throw.

Neeraj eventually threw a distance of 88.88m, which was his season's best, to clinch the gold as he finished at the top. Kishore won the silver medal as India bagged the top honours at the Men's Javelin event of Asian Games 2023.

Neeraj Chopra in the house.

Chinese officials unable to calculate how far he threw the javelin.

The disgust is apparent.#AsianGames #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/RuGA7sUXwT October 4, 2023

Neeraj Chopra to Chinese officials: #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/2uDYLWkrEn — Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) October 4, 2023

The India fans did not take the incident lightly. Previously also there has been a case of Chinese official giving a decision against an Indian athlete and at that time it was Jyothi Yarraji. However, the officials had made a U-turn on that day as well.