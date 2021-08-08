Fact check: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem's viral tweet calling Neeraj Chopra his 'idol' is FAKE

Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as he became the first Indian track and field athlete to bag a gold medal at the showpiece event. The 23-year-old athlete, who hails from a small village called Khandra in Haryana, secured India's first gold medal at Tokyo after winning the finals of men's javelin throw.

It took a mostrous 87.58m throw from Neeraj to win the gold, a event, where popular Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem was taking part in. While Neeraj stood top, Pakistan's hope of bagging an Olympic medal were dashed as he finished fifth with his best throw measuring 84.62m.

Soon after the event completed a tweet went viral on the internet, with the account being named after Pakistan's javelin thrower. The tweet was not in a bad taste as it read: "Congratulations to my Idol #NeerajChopra for winning Sorry Pakistan I could not win for you. #ArshadNadeem."

The tweet was later removed from the account and the latest report now suggest that this was actually done by a fake account, which used the Pakistan athltetes name. The same was confirmed by boomlive.in, a leading fact checking website, in one of their report.

Intrestingly, after the qualification rounds in the men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics, an old picture of Neeraj and Arshad from Asian Games 2018 had resurfaced on the internet, creating a major buzz among the users.

The picture shows both Neeraj and Arshad shaking hands while standing at the podium after the Indian bagged a gold medal at the event, while Arshad finished at the second place.

Similarly, after India Olympic star Vandana Katariya's family were subjected to casteist slurs, a tweet went viral, which many thought was done by the hockey player herself.

1/3 Hello all!

My family and I are going through a very tough time. Thanks to everyone for support. It’s a humble request to some people to not increase my troubles.

I am seeing people making my fake accounts and sharing tweets from them ON MY BEHALF. pic.twitter.com/cSjRUySgpx — Vandana Katariya (@VandanaHockey16) August 6, 2021

However, the star striker, who became the first Indian women hockey player to register a hattrick at the Olympics, confirmed it was done by fake accounts and urged people to not indulge in such activities.