Tokyo 2020: Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem's historic photo resurfaces on social media, here's the story behind it

India athelete Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday morning threw a monstrous 86.65m in the qualification round of men's javelin throw to enter the finals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old athlete from Haryana is one of India's medal hopes and his performance have kept the dreams alive among his supporters.

Interestingly, Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem also qualified for the finals after an attempt of 85.16m in the qualifying round in his respective group, which also earned him a ticket at the finals of the event.

Soon after the event an old picture of Neeraj and Arshad from Asian Games 2018 held in Jakarta surfaced on the internet. The picture shows both Neeraj and Arshad shaking hands while standing at the podium after Neeraj won a gold medal at the event, while Arshad bagged silver. Sharing the photo many hinted at the renewed India-Pakistan rivarly at the Olympic Games.

Neeraj had then also created history at the event and created a new national record in men's javelin throw, which the Haryana athlete again broke earlier this year at Indian Grand Prix 3 held in Patiala. He had then become the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in men’s javelin final in the Asian Games. Until then, India last stood on the podium in the javelin event in the 1982 Asian Games held in New Delhi, when Gurtej Singh secured a bronze for the nation.

Neeraj in the Asian Games had thrown the spear 88.06m, and the 23-year-old bettered his record by 0.01m and now the national record in men's javelin stands at 88.07m.

In the qualification round on Wednesday, Neeraj finished at the top with a 86.65m throw, and was followed by Germany's Johannes Vetter (85.64m), and Arshad (85.16m) in the second and third position.