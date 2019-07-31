Fanatic Sports appointed ticket re seller for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has appointed Fanatic Sports as the Authorised Ticket Reseller (ATR) in India for the upcoming Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

The Tokyo Games will be held from July 24 to August 9. Tokyo was selected as the host Asian city during the 125th IOC Session in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 7 September 2013.

The sale of tickets for the Tokyo Games is expected to begin next month.

"Fanatic for #Tokyo2020 Olympics? Information on the Authorised Ticket Resellers for the @Tokyo2020 Games has been updated and @OfficialFanatic is appointed as the official ATR in India #400DaysToGo #RoadToTokyo," tweeted Indian Olympic Association.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta informed about this development to all national sports federations and state Olympic associations in a letter dated July 29.

"As there is high demand for tickets, we request you to please contact ATR for tickets at the earliest," stated the letter.

Tickets can be purchased at www.fanaticsports.com.