The first men's hockey World Cup was held in Barcelona in Spain in 1971. The World Cup was a brainchild of Pakistan Hockey Federation. Pakistan hockey was dominant in world at that time and PHF used to have say in matters of International Hockey Federation. And because Pakistan has conceived the tournament, the inaugural edition was to be held in Lahore in 1971. Yet the hosting rights was snatched away from Pakistan, an embarrassing moment for their hockey. The tournament then shifted to Spain. But what the reason of sudden change of venue, you must wonder?

Harcharan Singh, the member of the Indian team from 1971, 1973 and 1975 World Cups respectively told this writer that it were the political tensions that led to Pakistan losing the hosting rights. It was largely due to the former foreign minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto whose one statement did more damage for his country than India. After it was announced that Pakistan were to host the first World Cup, he dared India to land in the country and play hockey. Harcharan said, "Bhutto said if Indian team comes to play in the World Cup, he will burn the grass of the stadium. This resulted into IHF shifting the tournament from Pakistan to Spain. The tournament was delayed. It was initially set to be played in the first half of the year in 1971. But because of this objection raised by Pakistan government, the first world cup was allotted to Barcelona which was played in November-December."

Pakistan won the 1971 World Cup after beating Spain in the final. They had beaten their arch-rivals India in the semi-finals to go through to the final. 1971 was a breakthrough year for Pakistani hockey as they went on to win Olympic medals as well as 3 more World Cups after 1971.

It took India two more attempts after 1971 to finally win their first World Cup in men's hockey, also their only successful tournament till date. It was the Ajitpal Singh-led side which won India its first and only hockey World Cup in Malaysia in 1975. The team included heroes like Harcharan, who played as left-back, Ashok Kumar, son of the great Dhyanchand and Aslam Sher Khan, whose magic in the semi-finals saved India in the last moments.