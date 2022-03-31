FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2022: Check India’s squad, schedule, past winners, teams and format

The presence of three Olympians, including skipper Salima Tete, will certainly be an advantage for the Indian hockey team when it competes at the FIH Women's Junior World Cup, beginning here on Friday.

Apart from Tete, mid-fielder Sharmila Devi and striker Lalremsiami were part of the senior team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian team will begin its campaign in Pool D against Wales on Saturday before taking on formidable Germany on Sunday.

The Indians will then take on Malaysia in the final pool match before the quarterfinal round which starts on April 8.

The 20-year-old Salima is a vital cog in the Indian midfield. She has already proved her capabilities in the successful Olympics campaign.

Her swiftness is a treat to watch. She mesmerised with her brilliant runs in the bronze medal match against Great Britain, earning three penalty corners, albeit in a losing cause.

Lalresiami, the first woman Olympian from Mizoram, is a nimble-footed striker, known for quick and poaching movements inside the opposition circle.

The 20-year-old Sharmila, also an energetic forward, has impressed all with her brilliant runs from both the flanks during the Olympics. She also scored a goal in India's pool stage match against Great Britain.

The coveted quadrennial tournament, which was originally scheduled for December, was postponed due to the Omicron-threat in South Africa.

Teams and Format

There are 15 teams taking part in the competition and they have been slotted into 4 groups.

Pool A – Canada, Netherlands, USA, Zimbabwe

Pool B – England, Ireland, South Africa

Pool C – Argentina, Austria, Korea, Uruguay

Pool D – Germany, India, Malaysia, Wales

Each team will play each other once and the top two teams will qualify for the knockouts that begin with Quarterfinals.

How will the QFs be played?

1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B

1st Pool D v 2nd Pool C

1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A

1st Pool C v 2nd Pool D

Past Winners

1989: West Germany beat South Korea

1993: Argentina beat Australia

1997: Netherlands beat Australia

2001: South Korea beat Argentina

2005: South Korea beat Germany

2009: Netherlands beat Argentina

2013: Netherlands beat Argentina

2016: Argentina beat Netherlands

India's run at World Cup

India will be participating in the event for the fifth time, after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2016 by finishing fourth at the Junior Asian Cup in 2015.

Hockey India announces 20-member Junior Women's team for the upcoming @FIH_Hockey Women's Junior #Hockey World Cup 2021 to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa from 1st April@SalimaTete to captain & Ishika Chaudhary to Vice Captain #TeamIndia _ @TheHockeyIndia 1/2 pic.twitter.com/z8EontqQIL — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) March 17, 2022

How they fared in last four editions: 2013 – 3rd, 2009 – 9th, 2005 – 11th, 2001 – 9th

India squad

Goalkeepers

Bichu Devi Kharibam

Khushboo

Defenders

Marina Lalramnghaki

Preeti

Priyanka

Ishika Chaudhary (vice-captain)

Akshata Abaso Dekhale

Midfielders

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

Salima Tete (Captain)

Reet

Ajmina Kujur

Sharmila Devi

Lalremsiami

Baljeet Kau

Forwards

Lalrindiki

Jiwan Kishori Toppo

Mumtaz Khan

Beauty Dungdung

Deepika

Sangita Kumari

Standbys

Madhuri Kindo

Neelam

Manju Chorsiya

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal

Annu

Key support staff:

Harvinder Singh: Team Manager

Erik Wonnik: Coach

Patrick TSHUTSHANI: Assistant Coach

Heera Mundluru: Physio

Kavita Nambisan: Strength and conditioning

Where to watch

All matches will be live on Watch.Hockey App

April 2 - 1230 hrs IST - India vs Wales

April 3 - 1430 hrs IST - India vs Germany

April 5 - 1900 hrs IST - India vs Malaysia