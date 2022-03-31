FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2022: Check India’s squad, schedule, past winners, teams and format

The presence of three Olympians, including skipper Salima Tete, will certainly be an advantage for the Indian hockey team when it competes at the FIH Women's Junior World Cup, beginning here on Friday.
Apart from Tete, mid-fielder Sharmila Devi and striker Lalremsiami were part of the senior team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Indian team will begin its campaign in Pool D against Wales on Saturday before taking on formidable Germany on Sunday.
The Indians will then take on Malaysia in the final pool match before the quarterfinal round which starts on April 8.
Finally the time has come! Get ready for some combative matches at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in South Africa.
A Day to go _#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #RisingStars #JWC2021 #HockeyInvites @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/DzWNxLDysB
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 31, 2022
The 20-year-old Salima is a vital cog in the Indian midfield. She has already proved her capabilities in the successful Olympics campaign.
Her swiftness is a treat to watch. She mesmerised with her brilliant runs in the bronze medal match against Great Britain, earning three penalty corners, albeit in a losing cause.
Lalresiami, the first woman Olympian from Mizoram, is a nimble-footed striker, known for quick and poaching movements inside the opposition circle.
The 20-year-old Sharmila, also an energetic forward, has impressed all with her brilliant runs from both the flanks during the Olympics. She also scored a goal in India's pool stage match against Great Britain.
The coveted quadrennial tournament, which was originally scheduled for December, was postponed due to the Omicron-threat in South Africa.
Teams and Format
There are 15 teams taking part in the competition and they have been slotted into 4 groups.
Pool A – Canada, Netherlands, USA, Zimbabwe
Pool B – England, Ireland, South Africa
Pool C – Argentina, Austria, Korea, Uruguay
Pool D – Germany, India, Malaysia, Wales
Each team will play each other once and the top two teams will qualify for the knockouts that begin with Quarterfinals.
How will the QFs be played?
1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B
1st Pool D v 2nd Pool C
1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A
1st Pool C v 2nd Pool D
Past Winners
1989: West Germany beat South Korea
1993: Argentina beat Australia
1997: Netherlands beat Australia
2001: South Korea beat Argentina
2005: South Korea beat Germany
2009: Netherlands beat Argentina
2013: Netherlands beat Argentina
2016: Argentina beat Netherlands
India's run at World Cup
India will be participating in the event for the fifth time, after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2016 by finishing fourth at the Junior Asian Cup in 2015.
Hockey India announces 20-member Junior Women's team for the upcoming @FIH_Hockey Women's Junior #Hockey World Cup 2021 to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa from 1st April@SalimaTete to captain & Ishika Chaudhary to Vice Captain #TeamIndia
1/2 pic.twitter.com/z8EontqQIL
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) March 17, 2022
How they fared in last four editions: 2013 – 3rd, 2009 – 9th, 2005 – 11th, 2001 – 9th
India squad
Goalkeepers
Bichu Devi Kharibam
Khushboo
Defenders
Marina Lalramnghaki
Preeti
Priyanka
Ishika Chaudhary (vice-captain)
Akshata Abaso Dekhale
Midfielders
Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke
Salima Tete (Captain)
Reet
Ajmina Kujur
Sharmila Devi
Lalremsiami
Baljeet Kau
Forwards
Lalrindiki
Jiwan Kishori Toppo
Mumtaz Khan
Beauty Dungdung
Deepika
Sangita Kumari
Standbys
Madhuri Kindo
Neelam
Manju Chorsiya
Rutuja Dadaso Pisal
Annu
Key support staff:
Harvinder Singh: Team Manager
Erik Wonnik: Coach
Patrick TSHUTSHANI: Assistant Coach
Heera Mundluru: Physio
Kavita Nambisan: Strength and conditioning
Where to watch
All matches will be live on Watch.Hockey App
April 2 - 1230 hrs IST - India vs Wales
April 3 - 1430 hrs IST - India vs Germany
April 5 - 1900 hrs IST - India vs Malaysia