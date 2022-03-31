हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sports

FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2022: Check India’s squad, schedule, past winners, teams and format

The presence of three Olympians, including skipper Salima Tete, will certainly be an advantage for the Indian hockey team when it competes at the FIH Women's Junior World Cup, beginning here on Friday.

Source: Twitter

Apart from Tete, mid-fielder Sharmila Devi and striker Lalremsiami were part of the senior team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Apart from Tete, mid-fielder Sharmila Devi and striker Lalremsiami were part of the senior team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian team will begin its campaign in Pool D against Wales on Saturday before taking on formidable Germany on Sunday.

The Indians will then take on Malaysia in the final pool match before the quarterfinal round which starts on April 8.

The 20-year-old Salima is a vital cog in the Indian midfield. She has already proved her capabilities in the successful Olympics campaign.

Her swiftness is a treat to watch. She mesmerised with her brilliant runs in the bronze medal match against Great Britain, earning three penalty corners, albeit in a losing cause.
Lalresiami, the first woman Olympian from Mizoram, is a nimble-footed striker, known for quick and poaching movements inside the opposition circle.

The 20-year-old Sharmila, also an energetic forward, has impressed all with her brilliant runs from both the flanks during the Olympics. She also scored a goal in India's pool stage match against Great Britain.

The coveted quadrennial tournament, which was originally scheduled for December, was postponed due to the Omicron-threat in South Africa.

Teams and Format

There are 15 teams taking part in the competition and they have been slotted into 4 groups. 

Pool A – Canada, Netherlands, USA, Zimbabwe
Pool B – England, Ireland, South Africa
Pool C – Argentina, Austria, Korea, Uruguay
Pool D – Germany, India, Malaysia, Wales

Each team will play each other once and the top two teams will qualify for the knockouts that begin with Quarterfinals.

How will the QFs be played?

1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B

1st Pool D v 2nd Pool C

1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A

1st Pool C v 2nd Pool D

Past Winners

1989: West Germany beat South Korea
1993: Argentina beat Australia
1997: Netherlands beat Australia
2001: South Korea beat Argentina
2005: South Korea beat Germany
2009: Netherlands beat Argentina
2013: Netherlands beat Argentina
2016: Argentina beat Netherlands

India's run at World Cup

India will be participating in the event for the fifth time, after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2016 by finishing fourth at the Junior Asian Cup in 2015.

How they fared in last four editions: 2013 – 3rd, 2009 – 9th, 2005 – 11th, 2001 – 9th

India squad

Goalkeepers

Bichu Devi Kharibam
Khushboo

Defenders

Marina Lalramnghaki
Preeti
Priyanka
Ishika Chaudhary (vice-captain)
Akshata Abaso Dekhale

Midfielders

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke
Salima Tete (Captain)
Reet
Ajmina Kujur
Sharmila Devi
Lalremsiami
Baljeet Kau

Forwards

Lalrindiki
Jiwan Kishori Toppo
Mumtaz Khan
Beauty Dungdung
Deepika
Sangita Kumari

Standbys

Madhuri Kindo
Neelam
Manju Chorsiya
Rutuja Dadaso Pisal
Annu

Key support staff:

Harvinder Singh: Team Manager
Erik Wonnik: Coach
Patrick TSHUTSHANI: Assistant Coach
Heera Mundluru: Physio
Kavita Nambisan: Strength and conditioning

Where to watch

All matches will be live on Watch.Hockey App

The Indians are slotted in Pool D along with Wales, Germany and Malaysia.

April 2 - 1230 hrs IST - India vs Wales

April 3 - 1430 hrs IST - India vs Germany

April 5 - 1900 hrs IST - India vs Malaysia

