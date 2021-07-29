'Fire in the Ring': From Abhinav Bindra to Kiren Rijiju, all hail boxing legend Mary Kom after Tokyo Olympics exit

It was heartbreak for the six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg), who's pursuit of a clinching a second Olympic medal came to an end in the ongoing campaign in Tokyo. The 38-year-old puglist, who is making her final appearance at the Games, went down to 2016 edition's bronze-medallist Ingrit Valencia in a fiercely-fought showdown on Thursday.

The Colombian won the bout 3-2, via a split decision by the judges, but Mary's resilience throughout the three rounds was well appreciated by the Indians across the country. Many, which also included Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, took to Twitter to hail the Indian legend for her valiant display in the ring.

Here are a few tweets:

Only admiration and respect for @MangteC ! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 29, 2021

Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion!

You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you

BOXING & OLYMPICS will miss you @MangteC pic.twitter.com/caBe555e87 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 29, 2021

Well played @MangteC . You gave the toughest fight against your opponent today. You will always be a winner no matter what. The whole country is so proud of you. Keep inspiring the young India. pic.twitter.com/zJpSAisHTX — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, like Mary, 32-year-old Valencia is a trailblazer for her country. She is the first female boxer to have represented Colombia at the Olympic Games, as well as the nation's first female boxer to win an Olympic medal.

- with PTI inputs