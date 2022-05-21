Neeraj Chopra, the gold medallist from Tokyo Olympics 2020, looked extremely fit over the Zoom Webinar when he spoke with the Indian media from his training ground in Turkey. For the past 6 months, Neeraj has been working hard on his body, strength and stamina. He earlier trained in USA and is currently honing his skills in Turkey. The focus is crystal clear: to become a better version of yourself.

The 25-year-old from Haryana keeps getting this one question every now and then: when is he breaching the elusive 90m mark? After Anderson Peters, a competitor from Grenada, breached the mark with a 93.07m at the season-opening Doha Diamond League this month, all eyes will be on Neeraj whose best so far is 88.07m. However, Neeraj is in no hurry to break the mark although his long-term goal remains the same.

Speaking to a group of journalists from Turkey, Neeraj said that he is not bothered by who is breaking which mark, instead he gets happy to see how rivals doing well in the field.

I found the inspiration to pursue my sport on @YouTubeIndia. And now it's time I give it back by #CreatingForIndia. Check out this fun interview with @satyarags. #Ad pic.twitter.com/exOJZSTa46 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 10, 2022

However, he did mention that 90m mark is something that he wants to break this season. He will begin his season in Finland with the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Turku on 14 June.

"I am starting my season in Finland, some 45 days before the World Championships which is the most important event this season for me. And this season, of course, I will be looking to break the 90m mark.

"..You cannot get bothered by anyone's throw. It does not give you extra-motivation. Johannes Vetter has already crossed 97m mark. So obviously these achievements are there from long."

In Turkey, Neeraj is working hard with his coach Klaus Bartonietz on his strength and said that he is now training at full speed and is throwing with javelins and medicine balls. Some of the key events he is targetting this season is the World Championships, Diamond Leagues and the Commonwealth Games.

"At the end I would just like to say, the pressure and responsibility after the Tokyo gold medal, I would get to know how much of it is there only when I start throwing in the competition. Let's see how I go."