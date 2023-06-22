Fit-Again Neeraj Chopra's Comeback Announced, Will Take Part In Lausanne Diamond League

India's javelin throw hero Neeraj Chopra has recovered from the muscle strain which kept him out of action for last one month or so. The Tokyo Olympics champion will return to action in June. Neeraj's participation is confirmed in the sixth stage of the Diamond League which is set to take place in Lausanne. The organisers have released the list of participants who are set to take part in the Lausanne Diamond League. Not to forget, elite Indian Track and Field star Jeswin Aldrin and M Sreeshankar will also take part in the tournament.

“In the javelin, the Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be challenged by the Czech Jakub Vadlejch and German Julian Weber,” the official website of the competition stated recently.

Neeraj had started his season with a a brilliant throw of 88.67m at the Doha Diamond League on May 5. However, he sustained a muscle strain soon during training and had pulled out of the FBK Games in Netherlands on June 4 as a precautionary measure. Neeraj missed the Paavo Nurmi Games on June 13 as well as National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

But Neeraj is fit again and would be eyeing to make a strong comeback at the Lausanne DL. This is the Asian Games year and Neeraj would want to be at his throwing and fitness best leading into the championships set to take place in China later this year.

Neeraj will also be seen at the World Athletics Championship. It will be held in August and Neeraj will be leading a star-studded lineup at the Worlds. Indians who have qualified for the World Championships are Neeraj Chopra (Men's javelin throw), Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase), Jeswin Aldrin (Men's long jump), M Sreeshankar (Men's long jump), Praveen Chithravel (Men's triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's shot put), Priyanka Goswami (Women's 20km race walk), Akshdeep Singh (Men's 20km race walk), Vikash Singh (Men's 20km race walk), Paramjeet Bisht (Men's 20km race walk), Ram Baboo (Men's 35km race walk).