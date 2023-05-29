Neeraj Chopra Pulls Out FBK Games Due To Injury, Shares Emotional Post

Tokyo gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has suffered from an injury due to which he has pulled out of the FBK Games in Hengelo. The competition is set to commence from June 4. Informing through social media, Neeraj informed about his injury and disappointment on missing out from the competition.

“Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury,” Neeraj wrote. (Neeraj Chopra Shares His Response Following The Detainment Of Protesting Wrestlers By Delhi Police)

“Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success. I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June. Thank you for all your support!,” the post added.

Checkout the post here:

Will be back soon! pic.twitter.com/xJE86ULv5X — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 29, 2023

Recently, Neeraj Chopra once again scripted history as he became the Number One Javelin thrower as per the new rankings released by World Athletics. Chopra currently leads the list by 22 points with reigning world champion Anderson Peter of Grenada sitting at number 2.

Neeraj has a lot of expectations from Indian fans after his history making performance at the Tokyo Olympics. The young athlete from Haryana knows that and is very keen on making his mark at the Paris Olympics in the year 2024.

"There will be expectation and more pressure to win gold in Paris, so I will be even better prepared than the Tokyo Olympics when I go to Paris," said Neeraj on Paris Olympics 2024.