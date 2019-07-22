Need blessings for more medals: Hima Das after winning five golds

Indian track and field athlete Hima Das on Monday said that her focus is on the World Championship after winning five gold medals - four in 200m and one in the 400m event.

Hima said the five matches were warm-up like games for her as she is preparing for big matches. She added that she is trying her best to do well and needs prayers and blessings from the nation.

"These five matches were training games, warm-up matches because big games like the World Championship are coming next. So for that, I am preparing. My focus is on these big games. I will try my best to do well there. I need your prayers and blessings," Hima told ANI.

The athlete also expressed her gratitude to the President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan for their good wishes on her achievements.

"I am overwhelmed. Everybody conveyed congratulations to me. President Sir, Prime Minister Sir, Sachin Sir, Amitabh Bachchan Sir and rest everybody applauded me. I want to thank each one of you. Keep blessing me," she added.

The ace sprinter claimed her fifth gold medal, in three weeks, at the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet on July 20. She clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing.

Hima won gold in 200m in the Tabor Athletic Meet earlier on Wednesday. Hima, known as `Dhing Express`, won three gold medals at different events - Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.