Former India kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra, gets TROLLED, check here

Ajay Thakur, former captain of the India men's kabaddi team, joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, January 19 and posted a picture with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He captioned the photo as 'Rahul ji ke sath ek tasveer'. Thakur got trolled in the replies section on Twitter where his fans asked him not to enter politics and that this was the worst decision of his life. Thakur has not retired from kabaddi and serves as DSP in Himachal Pradesh police. He is an Arjuna award and Padma Shri award recipient.

See below Ajay Thakur's pic with Rahul Gandhi as he joins Bharat Jodo Yatra and how he got trolled as well.

Lowest point in your life idolo _— Gotam ______ _ (@proudindian830) January 20, 2023

Boss yaha nhi jana tha .— Pawan Singh (@PawanSi32619284) January 20, 2023

Please Don't Be Next Vijender Singh— St. Jimmy (@essjay_14) January 20, 2023

Thakur has not retired from kabaddi and serves as DSP in Himachal Pradesh police. He is an Arjuna award and Padma Shri award recipient.

Thakur was born in Dabhota village of Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. He started playing kabaddi thanks to his cousin Rakesh who helped develop the love for the sport in him at an early age. He played for Air India for a long time. He was the captain of the Indian team which won the Asian Championships gold in 2017 and was part of the squad that won the kabaddi World Cup in 2016.

In the 2016 World Cup, he was the best raider, with 69 points in the tournament, becoming one of the architects of Indian win.

Thakur has also played in 7 seasons of Pro Kabaddi League and his best was in season 6, where he scored 203 raid points while playing for Tamil Thalaivas. In total, Thakur played 3 teams across PKL seasons: Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan, and Tamil Thalaivas.

The picture with Gandhi suggests that he may be a Congress empathiser and supporter, although Thakur has not shown his political affiliation before this walk with the Wayanad MP. Thakur had tweeted another picture in which he wrote that he felt forunate to be part of Himachal Pradesh and that both Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and PM Narendra Modi's went peacefully.