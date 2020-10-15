हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Daniel Wanjiru

Former London marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru gets four-year ban

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon winner, has been banned for four years due to an Athlete Biological Passport violation, the sport`s independent Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

Former London marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru gets four-year ban
Image Credits: Twitter/@WilliamsRuto

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon winner, has been banned for four years due to an Athlete Biological Passport violation, the sport`s independent Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

Wanjiru, who has denied any wrongdoing, was provisionally suspended in April.

His ban was backdated to December 9, 2019 and all of the 28-year-old`s results since March 9 last year have been disqualified, the AIU said in an official statement.

He has 30 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

ABPs are used to monitor selected biological variables over time that indirectly reveal the effects of doping rather than attempting to detect the substance or method itself.

The AIU said the anomalies in Wanjiru`s ABP went "far beyond any physiological possible adjustment".

Tags:
Daniel WanjiruLondon marathonAthletics Integrity UnitAIUCourt of Arbitration for Sport
Next
Story

Los Angeles Lakers capture record-equalling 17th NBA title by beating Miami Heat
  • 73,07,097Confirmed
  • 1,11,266Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M5S

CBI is questioning the accused family in Hathras case