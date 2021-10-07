Four instances when WWE star John Cena hinted he is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan

John Cena is one of the most loved superstar from the wrestling industry and the rousing reception he got on his return to WWE earlier this year at the Money In The Bank is one of the example.

Apart from his stint with WWE, Cena has went on to build a career in Hollywood and on occasions also grabbed headlines for his posts on social media. In this article, we take a look at few of his posts, which tells how Cena draws inspiration from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

Never give up

Cena has always advocated to maintain a "never give up" attitude, a phrase that one mostly find written on his T-shirts. In a similar gesture, Cena had shared a post on Instagram on February 2018 with the photo of Shahrukh and a quote that read: "It's not necessary that the world will accept your creativity but don’t give up on it."

This is not the only post where Cena has appreciated Shahrukh. In another Instagram post, the former WWE champion can be seen appreciating the Bollywood star's humbleness.

Not just on Instagram, Cena has often been seen appreciating King Khan’s wisdom on Twitter and at times even SRK has also hailed the wrestler's inspiration among kids.

Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero. https://t.co/nTyGVSrrrr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 9, 2018

thx for taking out time to ‘See’ it. Wish I can ‘See u’ someday. Love & health to u my man. https://t.co/P8GyVWjAzT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2017

After returning to WWE, Cena challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns but the feud didn't last long. In his match against Reigns at SummerSlam earlier this year, Cena was overpowered by Reigns and after the match he was taken down by Brock Lesnar.

Since then Cena has hardly made an apperance in WWE.