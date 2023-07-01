From Jaiveer Singh To Dr Klaus Bartonietz, Coaches Behind India's Star Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra

In the quest for excellence, Neeraj Chopra, the talented javelin thrower from India, has been fortunate to be guided by a series of esteemed mentors. The visionary German legend, Uwe Hohn, assumed the role of Chopra's coach from 2017 to 2018, setting the stage for the athlete's remarkable achievements. However, since 2019, the Indian prodigy has been honing his skills under the expert guidance of biomechanics specialist, Dr Klaus Bartonietz.

Very happy to make my return with a 87.66m throw and first place finish at #LausanneDL. Thanks for your prayers and support. Jai hind! pic.twitter.com/Gy7EPknOJq — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 1, 2023

Early Mentorship: Jaiveer Singh, the Foundation of a Champion

At the very beginning of his athletic journey, Neeraj Chopra found himself under the tutelage of Jaiveer Singh, his childhood coach. It was under Singh's watchful eye that the young talent, hailing from Haryana's Khandra village in Panipat district, was first introduced to the art of javelin throwing. Singh's invaluable coaching laid the foundation for Chopra's future success.

The Pivotal Phase: Naseem Ahmad's Formative Influence

In 2011, Neeraj Chopra made his way to the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana, where he encountered coach Naseem Ahmad. Under Ahmad's mentorship, Chopra observed and gleaned insights from his seniors' training sessions. To enhance his stamina and strength, Ahmad encouraged his protege to train alongside long-distance runners. The innovative approach of training with cross legs and incorporating a wide last stride granted Chopra the momentum needed for seamless throws. Gradually progressing from two strides to three, and eventually five, the young athlete mastered the landing technique as well.

Blossoming Potential: Gary Calvert and Kashinath Naik's Guiding Hand

During his triumphant journey, Neeraj Chopra had the privilege of working with Gary Calvert, supported by Kashinath Naik. At the time, Calvert, an Australian coach who had also served as the Chinese national javelin coach, played a pivotal role in shaping Chopra's abilities. Tragically, Calvert passed away from a heart attack in 2018, leaving a void in the athletic community. However, Naik, a former Commonwealth Games bronze medalist in javelin throw, recalls Chopra's indomitable spirit and tremendous energy as a young prodigy, despite his slender physique.

Embracing German Expertise: The Uwe Hohn Era

Among Neeraj Chopra's most esteemed mentors, Uwe Hohn, the iconic German coach, stands as a true legend. Recognized as the sole athlete in history to hurl the javelin over a distance of 100 meters, Hohn's expertise propelled Chopra to unprecedented heights. In 1984, Hohn astounded the world with an incredible throw of 104.8 meters in Berlin, etching his name in the annals of athletics. Following this remarkable feat, changes were made to the javelin design to prevent throws from surpassing the limits of stadiums and to ensure safer landings. Born in Neuruppin, the former East Germany, Hohn clinched gold at the 1982 European Championships and the 1985 IAAF World Cup. However, his hopes of participating in the 1984 Olympics were dashed due to East Germany's boycott of the Los Angeles Summer Games. Hohn's impact on the world of javelin throw extends beyond Chopra; he also coached Zhao Qinggang of China, who secured gold at the 2014 Asian Games.

Evolution and Progress: Uwe Hohn's Contributions

In 2018, Uwe Hohn tirelessly worked to refine Neeraj Chopra's throwing technique, which the German maestro had described as "wild." Hohn also expressed his belief that greater support could have been provided by the Sports Authority of India and the Athletics Federation of India, particularly during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he emphasized the need for athletes to have access to suitable dietary supplements.

The Path to Tokyo: Dr Klaus Bartonietz's Specialized Guidance

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra embarked on a new training journey with Dr Klaus Bartonietz, an eminent biomechanics expert. Bartonietz's meticulous approach and profound understanding of the sport proved instrumental in Chopra's preparation for the global event. Following Chopra's historic victory at Tokyo 2020, Bartonietz expressed overwhelming joy, acknowledging the athlete's remarkable feat of securing India's first-ever individual Olympic gold medal in athletics. Recognizing the immense potential in Chopra, the Athletics Federation of India extended Bartonietz's contract, entrusting him with the responsibility of coaching the rising star until the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A Legacy in the Making: Neeraj Chopra's Unforgettable Journey

Neeraj Chopra's journey from a small village in Haryana to the pinnacle of international athletics exemplifies the power of dedication, mentorship, and perseverance. With a lineage of exceptional coaches fueling his progress, Chopra has set a new standard for excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the sport of javelin throw. As he continues to strive for greatness, the world eagerly awaits his future triumphs under the unwavering guidance of Dr Klaus Bartonietz.