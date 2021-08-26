हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
G Sathiyan

G Sathiyan wins ITTF Czech Open title

G Sathiyan on Wednesday notched up a dominating 4-0 win over Yevhen Pryshchepa of Ukraine in the summit clash to claim the men's singles title at the ITTF Czech International Open. 

File photo of G Sathiyan (Twitter/ittfworld)

Olomouc: Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan on Wednesday notched up a dominating 4-0 win over Yevhen Pryshchepa of Ukraine in the summit clash to claim the men's singles title at the ITTF Czech International Open. The top seeded Indian, ranked 39 in the world, beat Yevhen 11-0 11-6 11-6 14-12 in the final.

Earlier, Sathiyan had advanced to the final after his Swedish opponent Truls Moregardh retired hurt midway through the semifinal. 

The top seeded Indian had won the first two games without breaking a sweat 11-4 11-8 and was leading the third 8-2 when Moregardh opted against continuing the competition, citing an injury in the semifinal clash.

Last week, the 28-year-old had paired up with compatriot Manika Batra to win the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender in Budapest. 

