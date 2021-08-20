हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manika Batra

India's Manika Batra and G Sathiyan bag mixed doubles title at WTT Contender

The Indian pair combining Manika Batra and G Sathiyan won the mixed double finals at the WTT Contender tournament in Budapest on Friday. 

India&#039;s Manika Batra and G Sathiyan bag mixed doubles title at WTT Contender
India's Manika Batra and G Sathiyan bag mixed doubles title at WTT Contender (Twitter/India_AllSports)

The Indian pair combining Manika Batra and G Sathiyan won the mixed double finals at the WTT Contender tournament in Budapest on Friday. The pair defeated local players Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 3-1 in the summit clash. 

The Indian pair kick-off the proceedings and went on to secure the first game 11-9.

The Hungarian pair showed some fightback in the following game and won it 9-11.

However, Manika and Sathiyan then went on to win the next two games 12-10, 11-6 respectively and secured the match. 

(more details awaited) 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manika Batra
Next
Story

Neeraj Chopra is a ‘national crush’ for Bollywood star Kiara Advani

Must Watch

PT1M23S

COVID: India’s recovery rate increases to 97.54%