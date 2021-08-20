India's Manika Batra and G Sathiyan bag mixed doubles title at WTT Contender

The Indian pair combining Manika Batra and G Sathiyan won the mixed double finals at the WTT Contender tournament in Budapest on Friday. The pair defeated local players Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 3-1 in the summit clash.

The Indian pair kick-off the proceedings and went on to secure the first game 11-9.

The Hungarian pair showed some fightback in the following game and won it 9-11.

However, Manika and Sathiyan then went on to win the next two games 12-10, 11-6 respectively and secured the match.

(more details awaited)