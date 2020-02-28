Goldberg crushes The Fiend to clinch Universal title at WWE Super ShowDown

American professional wrestler Bill Goldberg produced a dominant performance as he stunned his fellow countryman 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to clinch the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.

Goldberg had set the tone of the bout when he smashed four Spears in the initial seconds but it was not enough to keep The Fiend down.

Subsequently, the 53-year-old escaped the Mandible Claw twice before hitting an awkward Jackhammer to pin The Fiend 1-2-3, the New York Post reported.

Though the Fiend did get back up and stare down Goldberg, he didn't attack Goldberg who was celebrating on the turnbuckle and instead opted to disappear as the lights went out.

As a result, Wyatt's Universal Championship title reign--which didn't even make it to the four-month mark-- is now over.

Elsewhere, The Undertaker choke slammed American professional wrestler A.J. Styles at WWE Super ShowDown to win the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match.

The two will next lock horns in a bout which will likely be at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5.