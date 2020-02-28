हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WWE

Goldberg crushes The Fiend to clinch Universal title at WWE Super ShowDown

American professional wrestler Bill Goldberg produced a dominant performance as he stunned his fellow countryman 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to clinch the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. 

Goldberg crushes The Fiend to clinch Universal title at WWE Super ShowDown
Image Credits: Twitter/@WWE

American professional wrestler Bill Goldberg produced a dominant performance as he stunned his fellow countryman 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to clinch the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. 

Goldberg had set the tone of the bout when he smashed four Spears in the initial seconds but it was not enough to keep The Fiend down.

Subsequently, the 53-year-old escaped the Mandible Claw twice before hitting an awkward Jackhammer to pin The Fiend 1-2-3, the New York Post reported. 

Though the Fiend did get back up and stare down Goldberg, he didn't attack Goldberg who was celebrating on the turnbuckle and instead opted to disappear as the lights went out. 

As a result, Wyatt's Universal Championship title reign--which didn't even make it to the four-month mark-- is now over.

Elsewhere,  The Undertaker choke slammed American professional wrestler A.J. Styles at WWE Super ShowDown to win the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match.

The two will next lock horns in a bout which will likely be at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5.

 

 

Tags:
WWEWWE Super ShowDownGoldbergThe FiendThe UndertakerBray Wyatt
Next
Story

Kiren Rijiju dismisses coronavirus threat, says Olympics preparations in full flow

Must Watch

PT40M47S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, February 27, 2020