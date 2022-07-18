WWE superstar Goldberg has opened up on the allegation of changing the finish of his clash against The Fiend - Bray Wyatt at WWE Super Showdown 2020. Goldberg, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, thrashed The Fiend at the show in Saudi Arabia. With this, he won the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. He also became the first player to pin The Fiend. After the match, Goldberg was alleged of changing the finish of the match as the fans were not convinced how could a part-timer could beat WWE's hottest prospect of the year.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling Goldberg revealed," Let's put it this way. I've never said anything that wasn't true in the wrestling business. I'm a talent and I do what the boss tells me to do. I flew to Saudi Arabia knowing that I was gonna lose. Then somehow it changed and the finish was different. And it surely wasn't me. Because it's an extremely selfish move, number one, to do. Number two, then truly it wouldn't be about the business, it would be about myself. And number three, who the hell am I as a part-time guy to come in and demand anything. Truly I mean I'm not."

"Vince gave me opportunities that, you know, maybe I didn't deserve in the past. And I owe that man just about everything. First and foremost, I've never said no to put anybody over. Maybe back in WCW I didn't agree with Jericho over or something like that, if I can remember correctly. Coz I didn't think it was time for the character to be involved in any comedy. But not in a million years in that Fiend situation in Saudi would I have done that. No way in hell! And I'd love to get on the phone with Bray and tell him, I'd love to see him face-to-face and make sure there's not one percent of his being that believes that I changed that match," Goldberg concluded.