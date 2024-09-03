Advertisement
'Golden Boy' Sumit Antil Secures Top Medal With 70.59m Javelin Throw; Defends Title

The 26-year-old from Sonipat, Haryana, surpassed his previous Paralympic record of 68.55m, set in Tokyo when he won gold three years ago. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 12:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Star javelin thrower Sumit Antil made history as the first Indian man and second overall from the country to successfully defend his title by winning gold in the F64 category at the Paris Paralympics with a record-breaking throw of 70.59m. 

The 26-year-old from Sonipat, Haryana, surpassed his previous Paralympic record of 68.55m, set in Tokyo when he won gold three years ago. His world record remains an impressive 73.29m. Antil follows in the footsteps of shooter Avani Lekhara, becoming the second Indian to defend a Paralympics title. 

The F64 category is designated for athletes with lower limb impairments, including those competing with prostheses or leg length differences. (With agency inputs)

