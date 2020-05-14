Golfer Rory McIlroy to play first three PGA Tour events when season resumes

World number one Rory McIlroy says he is planning to play in the PGA Tour`s first three tournaments when the season resumes next month after the COVID-19 disruption.

The golf calendar has been severely impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 291,000 people around the world, with three of the sport`s four majors rescheduled and the British Open cancelled.

The Tour`s schedule restarts with the Charles Schwab Challenge (June 11-14 in Fort Worth, Texas) followed by the RBC Heritage (June 18-21 in Hilton Head, South Carolina) and the Travelers Championship (June 25-28 in Cromwell, Connecticut).

"Right now, I`m planning to play the first three events," McIlroy, who is also set to play in a $3 million charity skins match on May 17, told reporters.

"I miss the competition. I miss the buzz of getting into contention and playing in those last few groups on a Sunday and really feeling that.

"I also miss the locker room. I miss people. I miss being around people. I miss the ... banter that goes on... and the camaraderie that people don`t see."

Four-times major winner McIlroy said he was confident that play could resume safely next month.

"Obviously we`re going to have to take as many precautions as possible to be able to put tour events on again," he said.

"But the PGA Tour has got a robust plan in place, and if they can execute it the right way, I see no reason why we can`t start on June 11."