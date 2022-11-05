Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Gujarat Giants will be looking to bounce back after a loss in their last game. The Giants have been inconsistent this season with four wins, four losses and a tie and they will be eager to set things right soon. Rakesh has been the team’s go-to raider in attack with 98 raid points, while Parteek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit have backed him up with 37 and 35 raid points respectively. Defensively, Sourav Gulia has been the team’s best tackler with 25 tackle points, while Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai are their next best defenders with 14 and 12 tackle points respectively.

Bengal Warriors have a similar record to that of Gujarat Giants with four wins, four losses and a tie so far. They have won just one of their last five games and will be eager to return to winning ways soon. Captain and talisman Maninder Singh has been their most prolific scorer with 83 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav has supported him with 43 raid points. Deepak Hooda showed glimpses of his former self in the Warriors’ last match and will look to add to his 25 raid points this season in the upcoming game. On the defensive side of things, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their top tackler with 29 tackle points. Vaibhav Garje (21 tackle points) and Shubham Shinde (19 tackle points) have also contributed in defence.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors will be played on Wednesday, November 5.

Where will the match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Saturday will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

What time will the match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

My Dream11 team for Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2022 match:

Balaji D (C ), Maninder Singh (VC), Shankar Gadai, Prashant Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak Hooda, Sourav Gulia.

Gujarat Giants predicted playing 7:

Rinku Narwal, Shankar Gadai, Prashant Kumar, Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh,Chandram Ranjit.

Bengal Warriors predicted playing 7:

Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Hooda, Balaji D, Vaibhav Garje,Maninder Singh,Girish Maruti, Shubham Shinde.