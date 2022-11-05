Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Score: Bengal lead by 5 points inside first half
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9
Gujarat Giants will be looking to bounce back after a loss in their last game. The Giants have been inconsistent this season with four wins, four losses and a tie and they will be eager to set things right soon. Rakesh has been the team’s go-to raider in attack with 98 raid points, while Parteek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit have backed him up with 37 and 35 raid points respectively. Defensively, Sourav Gulia has been the team’s best tackler with 25 tackle points, while Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai are their next best defenders with 14 and 12 tackle points respectively.
Bengal Warriors have a similar record to that of Gujarat Giants with four wins, four losses and a tie so far. They have won just one of their last five games and will be eager to return to winning ways soon. Captain and talisman Maninder Singh has been their most prolific scorer with 83 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav has supported him with 43 raid points.
PKL Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors LIVE Score & Updates: Close contest!
Bengal Warriors with a 5 point lead inside the first half as both sides are going at it full throttle. Maninder Singh has 6 points for Bengal whereas Rakesh is top scorer from Gujarat so far with 4 points.
Gujarat 14 - 19 Bengal
PKL Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors LIVE Score & Updates: head-to-head
Gujarat Giants have faced Bengal Warriors seven times with the former winning thrice and the latter twice. Two games between the teams ended in ties.
