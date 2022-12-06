Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch GUJ vs TEL online and on TV channel?

Gujarat Giants have played well recently, with eight victories, 11 defeats, and a tie in Season 9. Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya, who each have 149 and 131 raid points, have been the team's primary raiders. The Giants' attack has also been aided by Chandran Ranjit (94 raid points) and Mahendra Rajput (54 raid points). With 36 and 35 tackle points each, Arkam Shaikh and Sourav Gulia have been the team's top tacklers in defence. Rinku Narwal has accumulated 30 tackle points.

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, have had a disappointing season with only two victories and 18 losses. With 142 raid points, Siddharth Desai has been their best player. In attack, the Titans also boast players like Abhishek Singh, Vinay, Adarsh T, and Monu Goyat, but none of them has been able to maintain any consistency during the current campaign. Their greatest defensive players have been Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal, who have 44 and 43 tackle points, respectively. With 23 tackle points, Ankit has been the team's second-best defender.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

Seven matches between the Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans have taken place. Telugu Titans have only secured one victory, whereas Gujarat Giants have won six games.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans will be played on Tuesday, December 6.

Where will the match between Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.