U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch MUM vs DEL online and on TV channel?

U Mumba will try to win their final two games this season because they have dropped their last three games. So far, the Mumboys have a record of 9 wins and 11 losses. With 134 raid points, Guman Singh has been outstanding offensively for U Mumba. Guman has received 93 raid points from Ashish, and 63 raid points from Jai Bhagwan. With 55 tackle points, Rinku has been their top defender. With 40 and 35 tackle points, respectively, Mohit and Surinder Singh have also displayed their potential in U Mumba's defence.

Similar to U Mumba, Dabang Delhi K.C. has lost all three of its recent games. So far, the team has won nine games, lost ten games, and tied one. With 225 raid points, Naveen Kumar commanded his soldiers from the front. Vijay Malik and Manjeet each have 63 and 58 raid points, respectively, while Ashu Malik has assisted his captain with 132 raid points. With 50 tackle points, Vishal has been their most reliable defender on the defensive end, and Krishan has contributed with 34 tackle points as well. Sandeep Dhull and Ravi Kumar each contributed 21 and 22 tackle points.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head

Dabang Delhi K.C. and U Mumba have faced off 19 times. U Mumba has won 12 of those games, while Dabang Delhi K.C. has won 6 of them. One contest resulted in a draw.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi will be played on Tuesday, December 6.

Where will the match between U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.