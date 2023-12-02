trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694342
Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans & U Mumba Vs UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Kabaddi Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match In Ahmedabad, 8 PM IST, December 2

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans & U Mumba Vs UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match Preview- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GG vs TT & UM vs UY, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List, U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List, UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kickstarts with a spectacular double-header in Ahmedabad. The defending champions, U Mumba, face off against UP Yoddhas in a riveting showdown. The return to the home and away format post-COVID-19 adds an extra layer of excitement to this clash. UP Yoddhas, led by the formidable Pardeep Narwal, are ready to take the mat for the second and final game of the night. As the kabaddi community eagerly awaits this epic encounter, the Dream11 Team Prediction becomes crucial for fantasy enthusiasts.

Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM vs UP

Captain: Vijay Malik

Vice-Captain: Guman Singh

Probable Playing 7:

U Mumba: Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal
Telugu Titans: Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep

Injury Updates: Nitesh Kumar, Surinder Gill, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Surinder Singh - all geared up for an impactful performance.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Season Opener Thrills

The kabaddi frenzy continues as the two-time runners-up, Gujarat Giants, face Telugu Titans in the opening match of the season at The Arena by TransStadia Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fazal Atrachalli's return to the Giants' squad adds a new dimension, and they aim for a triumphant start after a challenging season.

Key Players for Giants: Rakesh Sangroha and Parteek Dahiya, the pillars of Gujarat's defense, are set to shine. The team's strategy revolves around a robust defensive unit featuring Sombir, Sourav Gulia, and Ravi Kumar.

Pawan Sehrawat's Impact: Telugu Titans, determined to break past disappointments, acquired Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat. The raider shoulders a significant raiding responsibility, backed by experienced cover defender Parvesh Bhainswal.

Dream11 Team Prediction: GUJ vs TEL

Captain: Rakesh Sangroha

Vice-Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

Probable Playing 7:

Gujarat Giants: Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Saurav Gulia, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Fazal Atrachali, Rakesh Sangroha
Telugu Titans: Shankar Gadai, Omkar R. More, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajneesh, Mohit, Nitin, Pawan Sehrawat

